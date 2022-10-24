Secret Price Reaches $0.0057 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $17.17 million and $1,786.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00135948 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00259890 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00060518 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00024161 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000389 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00574083 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,162.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.