Seiren Games Network Trading Up 86.2% This Week (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 86.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $20,861.00 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

