Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.50

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 36000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
