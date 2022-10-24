Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s 3rd Largest Position

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,091 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up 6.3% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,660,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,750,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 1,673.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,121.63.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.10. 117,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,787. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $191.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

