Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s current price.

SIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.03.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

SIA traded down C$0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$10.89 and a twelve month high of C$15.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$854.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$176.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

