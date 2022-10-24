Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s current price.
SIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.03.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
SIA traded down C$0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$10.89 and a twelve month high of C$15.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$854.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
