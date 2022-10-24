Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Amgen by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

AMGN stock opened at $257.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.61. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.