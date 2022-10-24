Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $941,938,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $800,336,000 after buying an additional 398,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $255.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.63.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

