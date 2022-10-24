Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,293,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 125,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Stock Up 2.2 %
Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $247.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
