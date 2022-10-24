Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 553 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $92.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.