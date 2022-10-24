Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Eaton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

ETN stock opened at $140.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

