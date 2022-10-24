Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 89 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 707,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,941,000 after purchasing an additional 249,298 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $240.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

