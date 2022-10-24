Simplex Trading LLC Invests $59.45 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,448,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.1% of Simplex Trading LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.32.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.36. 1,486,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,613,398. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,006 shares of company stock worth $18,116,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

