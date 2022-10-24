Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5 %

SSD opened at $77.57 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.79.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.