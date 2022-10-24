Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.19

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 173368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

