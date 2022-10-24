SJA Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
IVW stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.13. 269,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,892. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.