SJA Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter worth $150,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,250,000.

BCI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. 133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,601. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

