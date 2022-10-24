SKALE Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.10 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $133.75 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,460.38 or 0.28314501 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011059 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,019,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

