SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Position Reduced by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,304,437 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $25,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in SLM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 101,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,189 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 441,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 39,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,866. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on SLM to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.