Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 287,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $1,703,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

SQM opened at $93.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.89%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

