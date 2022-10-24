South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 193 to GBX 170. The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 184380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

South32 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

South32 Increases Dividend

South32 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

