SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Price Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $85.43 on Monday. SouthState has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,279,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.