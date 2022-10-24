Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.71

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 69204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

