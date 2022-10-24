SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $151,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $153.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

