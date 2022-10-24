SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,897,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853,389 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $86,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.06. 11,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,132. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

