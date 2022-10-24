SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 180,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $76.86. 283,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,234,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

