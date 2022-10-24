Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 50,102 shares.The stock last traded at $20.32 and had previously closed at $20.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

Sprague Resources Announces Dividend

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.79%.

Insider Transactions at Sprague Resources

In other news, insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $61,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,549.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth $69,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at $2,541,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

(Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.