Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Stock Price Down 21.1%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 21.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 632,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 274,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Star Diamond Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$37.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

