Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 158,988 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $5.15 on Monday, hitting $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,071. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

