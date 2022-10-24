Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $99.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

STLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $90.85 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

About Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.