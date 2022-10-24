Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$6.25

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.99. 4,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

