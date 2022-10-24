StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ACOR opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.42). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.25% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
