StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

