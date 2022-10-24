StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:IHT opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
