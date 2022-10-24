StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 85.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

