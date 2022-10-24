StockNews.com Begins Coverage on O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut O2Micro International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
O2Micro International Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 91,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at $30,000.
O2Micro International Company Profile
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
