StockNews.com Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $9.86 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $409.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 222,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in City Office REIT by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in City Office REIT by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 318,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,059,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 84,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.