StockNews.com Downgrades Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Buy

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 91.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 42,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 667,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

