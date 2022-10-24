StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of ASTC stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.67. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 958.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
