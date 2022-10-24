StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 0.3 %

EKSO stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.87. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

