STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 926,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital comprises about 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 302.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOR. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

Shares of NYSE:STOR remained flat at $31.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 53,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.67%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

