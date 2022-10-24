STP Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $72.91 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $72.91 million and $3.56 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04124829 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,510,855.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

