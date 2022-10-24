Streakk (STKK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.49 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and $544,706.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $348.73 or 0.01803100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 318.99813442 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $513,601.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

