Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Stride were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $547,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 44.9% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 462,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 143,360 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $231,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Stride Stock Up 0.3 %

LRN opened at $46.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

