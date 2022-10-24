Strong Achieves Market Cap of $858,769.06 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Strong has a market capitalization of $858,769.06 and $117,025.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be purchased for $6.21 or 0.00032307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.09 or 0.28005124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.