Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.95 on Monday, hitting $221.26. 10,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.94.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

