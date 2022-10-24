Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $323,817.83

Substratum (SUB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $323,817.83 and $3.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,333.12 or 1.00014092 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003151 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023487 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00043584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022744 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005126 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0007269 USD and is down -14.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

