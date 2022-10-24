SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Roth Capital dropped their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a positive rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

