SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Cap Reaches $181.90 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $181.90 million and approximately $82.12 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00007416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

