Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.25

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIOVF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

