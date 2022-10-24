Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.25. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile



Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

