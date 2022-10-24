Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.25. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.